Officials Urge Pet Owners to Keep Animals Safe on Fourth of July

Hoping to avoid a repeat of the annual problem of fireworks causing pets to bolt from their owners and homes, ending up in shelters, animal advocacy officials are again urging pet owners to keep their animals inside on the Fourth of July and protecting them from booming noises.

Dogs and cats can escape from small openings in houses and fenced yards in search of a safe place and may be injured in traffic or wind up in a crowded local shelter, officials warned.

Animal-care experts advised owners to:

make sure pets have up-to-date identification tags and, if

possible, a microchip registered with owner contact information;

keep pets inside in an enclosed, comfortable place with some

"white noise" for distraction;

if they must go outside, make sure gates and fences are very secure;

create a safe space at home, off limits to guests, with windows

closed and covered, and plenty of water and food; and

be sure to leave animals with a responsible party if leaving town

for the holiday.

Owners who do lose their pets, despite all precautions, are urged to quickly post signs in the neighborhood and go to the city or county animal shelter nearest to where the animal was last seen with a photo and detailed information about the dog or cat.

"Independence Day is a time of celebration for humans but not for animals," county Department of Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda said. "Fireworks can terrify our beloved pets, and they may become injured or lost as a result. Please make sure your pets are safe and properly identified in case they flee, and keep a close eye on your pets to monitor their behavior and stress level."

The Los Angeles City Department of Animal Services noted that dogs and cats aren't the only pets that can be spooked by fireworks. Officials said horses can also be impacted by the loud noises and potentially bolt from stables.

The city urged owners to consider moving horses indoors if a fireworks display is planned nearby. If horses remain outside, owners should ensure all fences and gates are secure. Horses who are stabled should have a thick bed with "high banks," and have plenty of hay to keep them occupied.

Owners can also play music or leave a radio on to help keep horses calm. Ear covers can also be used to help reduce noise.