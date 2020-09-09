Los Angeles

One Dead, One in Custody in Sepulveda Basin Fire

The LA Fire Department says its fire prevention bureau constantly monitors encampments in high-fire zones but recently has been having to put out fires in more than just the brush.

By John Cádiz Klemack

NBC Universal, Inc.

Concerns in an area of the Sepulveda Basin known for homeless encampments and fires have been renewed following a deadly blaze over the weekend.

Los Angeles fire crews have been going after flareups that follow an intense firefight on Sept. 6. In the end, LAPD says they arrested one man who was injured in the fire and believed to have started it.

Authorities continue working to identify the body of a man, possibly homeless, discovered in the rubble after firefighters doused the flames. The L.A. County coroner's office has him listed as "John Doe #313."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department 44 mins ago

More Than 13,000 LA County Jail Inmates Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 and Number Steadily Growing, Sheriff Says

Los Angeles 44 mins ago

LA County Partners With Citizen SafePass App for Coronavirus Contact Tracing

Angel Rose lives in the basin but doesn't consider himself homeless.

"They're not gonna burn me out that's for sure. I'm an outdoorsman. So I live out here by choice," Rose said.

He was at the basin on Sunday when the fire broke out and says he has seen a lot of fires get started as a result of homeless encampments in the area. It's the same area that burned three times in 2019, and where L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez promised patrols to keep homeless people out.

However, her office says enforcement in the basin has declined because of federal guidelines not to move encampments during the pandemic. In a statement to NBC4 News, Martinez says, "It is unacceptable, and dangerous, to the unhoused, people who visit the basin, as well as the surrounding communities."

She added that at least 50 people living in that area were already removed into temporary housing over the last six months.

The L.A. Fire Department says its fire prevention bureau constantly monitors encampments in high-fire zones but recently has been having to put out fires in more than just the brush.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesfireSepulveda
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us