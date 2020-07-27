Encino

One in Custody After Fatal Shooting at Encino Home

Police at the scene of a shooting in Encino.
OnScene

A man who was shot and killed was found early Monday in the driveway of an Encino home.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting at 1:25 a.m. in the 18000 block of Green Meadow Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The person was found outside the home and taken to a hospital, where he died.

His name was withheld, pending family notification.

One person who lives at the home was taken into custody at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

This article tagged under:

Encino
