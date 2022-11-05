One Killed in Big Rig Crash on Freeway in Rosemead

A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 5:15 a.m. rushed one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

It was not known whether the fatal victim died at the scene or at a hospital.

A Sigalert issued at 5:38 a.m. shutting down the Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 lanes of the eastbound freeway at Rosemead Boulevard was canceled at 11:21 a.m.