One Man Dead, Others Wounded in Montebello Stabbings

One man was killed Sunday night and several other people were wounded in an apparent family dispute that led to rash of stabbings at a home in Montebello.

The stabbings were reported at 5:51 p.m. in the 200 block of North Fifth Street, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

According to media reports from the scene, a total of four people were taken to hospitals with stab wounds suffered during a domestic dispute that turned violent.

One man was pronounced dead at a hospital, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation. It was unclear what prompted the argument.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500