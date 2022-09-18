One Man Injured and Another Dead After Shooting Lancaster

One man is injured and another man is dead after a shooting in Lancaster Sunday morning.

Lancaster Sheriff Station deputies responded to a call of a shooting around 1:42 a.m. on the 42500 block of 10th Street West.

When police arrived they found two male individuals who were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

When paramedics arrived they pronounced one of the men dead and transported the other to a local hospital.

The cause of the shooting remains unknown.

Police are currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.