No Evidence of Shooter Found After Evacuation at Lancaster High School

Lancaster High School was evacuated Wednesday due to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at the campus.

No injuries were reported, and there was no evidence of a shooting, according to city officials. The school was evacuated as law enforcement officers searched the campus in the high desert north of Los Angeles.

The sheriff's department said it received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and a person with a gun at the school. It was not immediately clear whether the calls came from the school.

.@LANLASD recv'd a call regarding an assault w/ a deadly weapon/person w/ a gun @ Lancaster High School. Unk if call came from the school. No evidence of an active shooter, deputies are taking all necessary precautions.



LASD will provide add'l info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Lr1QNmCCVu — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 14, 2022

"No evidence of an active shooter, deputies are taking all necessary precautions," the department tweeted.

Paramedics were sent to 32nd Street West and Avenue J on a call to stand by and assist law enforcement personnel at about 12:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A parent unification for Lancaster High School students was set up at Central Christian Church.

Also Wednesday, the Santa Barbara Department responded to what it determined was a false report of a shooting at Bishop Diego High School. Investigators said there was no evidence of a shooting.

Another lockdown was ordered Wednesday at Mater Dei Catholic High School in Chula Vista in San Diego County.

"CVPD received a report of an active shooter from a single caller," the Chula Vista Police Department tweeted. "Officers responded immediately and determined the call to be a hoax."

It was not immediately clear whether any of the reports are connected.

The shooting reports came a day after a report of a shooter at Hollywood High School that was later deemed a hoax. When police searched the school, no victims, no shooter and no evidence of a shooting were found. Police said during the press conference that they would "do what we can" about the caller, making an arrest and filing formal charges if needed.