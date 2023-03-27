One Person Dead After Fire at Apartment Complex in El Monte

One person was found dead inside an apartment complex after a fire broke out in El Monte Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on the 11400 block of Magnolia Street at a two-story apartment complex. One unit on the upper-level was completely engulfed in flames. The fire spread through the attic and to an adjacent unit.

Residents in the complex were evacuated and when firefighters entered to search the premises they found an individual who was dead. No other injuries were reported.

According to authorities, some residents reported hearing some popping noises. Ammunition, ammo and firearms were located inside a unit.

"The popping sound that residents were reporting were the loose ammunitions within the fire unit," said Battalion Chief Frank Garrido, of the LA County Fire Department.

It is unclear what the cause of the fire was. The identity of the deceased victim is unknown.

El Monte police will also be assisting in the investigation.