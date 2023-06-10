One person dead and two others injured after shooting in Azusa

Police in Azusa are investigating a shooting that left two people injured and one person dead Friday night.

Calls came in around 11 p.m. of reports of people that were suffering of gunshot wounds on the 200 block of East Newburgh Avenue.

When police arrived they found three people who were injured. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to the hospital.

No known description of a shooter is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.