Orange County Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2,000

Orange County officials reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday, for a total of 2,074 cases and 39 deaths.

The number of hospitalized patients dropped to 148, with the number of patients in intensive care decreasing to 55, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Men make up 53% of the county's cases and 59% of its fatalities.

Of the county's total cases, 2% involve people under 18 years old; 9% are between 18-24; 17% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 38% are between 45-64, and 21% are 65 or older.

Of the deaths, 5% were 25 to 34 years old, 8% were 35 to 44, 28% were 45 to 64 and 59% were 65 or older, according to the OCHCA.

White people accounted for 31% of the fatalities and 27% of the cases, people of Asian descent accounted for 31% and 12%, people of Latino descent accounted for 28% and 27%, while blacks accounted for 5% of the deaths and 1% of the cases.

The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the county stands at 20,816.

Despite restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus, crowds continued to come out to Orange County beaches Sunday as temperatures rose to summer-like levels for the second consecutive day.

Unlike in neighboring Los Angeles County, the public was not strictly prohibited from visiting the sand in Orange County.

Orange County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun said county beach parking lots are closed, but not the beaches.

"It's an effort for people to stay in their neighborhoods," Braun said. "We're taking an education approach first and volunteer compliance. No reports of any large-scale issues."

