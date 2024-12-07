OC pooch is 1st animal inducted into Surfers' Hall of Fame

An Orange County pooch known for her athleticism made history by being the first animal inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame.

Cheers erupted Thursday at the Surfers’ Hall of Fame near Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street as Sugar the dog was inducted into the elite club. Her accomplishment was immortalized with her paws acting as a signature on the cement on the sidewalk.

The 14-year-old pup’s decorated career includes five world champion titles, five Huntington Beach Surf City Dog Champion titles and now, a title as a Hall of Famer. Decked out in a purple lei and a holiday sweater, Sugar was celebrated for her accomplishment with a red carpet ceremony, live performances and a plaque to commemorate the special day.

Those who would like to see Sugar’s cemented paws can head to the Duke Kahanamoku statue.