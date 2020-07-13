OC School Board to Consider Return to Classes This Fall

The Orange County Board of Education is scheduled to meet Monday night to discuss a recommendation from a panel of experts who say it is safe to open schools next month without masks or social distancing to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

The Board of Education held a meeting last month with experts who concluded in a paper that requiring students to wear masks "is not only difficult, but may even be harmful over time." The experts also concluded that "social distancing of children and reduction of classroom size and census may be considered, but not vital to implement for school aged children," and advised that parents "are in the best position to determine the education environment that best suits their children rather than government officials."

If a school district "is unable or unwilling to reopen schools in a manner that resumes a typical classroom environment and school atmosphere, parents should be allowed to send their children to another school district or charter school that will provide that preferred education," the experts wrote. "In fact, many parents stated they will opt for private schools or home schooling if their child does not have a typical interactive academic classroom environment."

The experts advised regular temperature checks, encouraged "good hygiene with frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer," as well as the cleaning of classrooms, meeting rooms, buses and administrative offices nightly. The panel downplayed the infectiousness and impact COVID-19 among children, and concluded that teachers are more at risk of getting sick from another teacher or staff member than they are from children.

The recommendations stand in contrast with guidelines backed by Orange County Department of Education Supt. Al Mijares.

"There has been some confusion, and understandably so, over the role of the OC Board of Education and our agency, the Orange County Department of Education," Mijares said in a statement. The board's "recommendations are not binding," the superintendent added.

"Locally elected school boards and superintendents will approve and implement plans specific to their districts based on the needs of their schools and communities," Mijares said.

The county's education department "is working to support districts in that effort, and we remain 100% committed to following and sharing the guidance of the California Dept. of Public Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency," Mijares added.

Dr. Clayton Chau, the director of the Orange County Health Care Agency as well as the interim county health officer, was one of the experts on the board's panel. Efforts to reach him for comment were not immediately successful.

Mijares said the county's education department guide to reopening schools "is in alignment with the California Dept. of Public Health, which stresses the importance of social distancing and face coverings when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. The five-member OC Board of Education, which has separate responsibilities, is hosting (Monday's) meeting to discuss a white paper with alternative recommendations."

Ed Sibby, spokesman for the California Teachers Association's Southern California branch, said the union is skeptical of any plans to reopen schools at this time.

"We don't see the efficacy of sending students and educators back to school until it's safe to open the schools," Sibby said. "Orange County's board seeks to pander to the forces of the federal government and (Secretary of Education) Betsy DeVos. We can't control that, but what we can control is how we care about our kids and the safety of our members and continue to advocate for them both."

Superintendents throughout Orange County are opposed to a rush to reopen schools, Sibby said.

Sibby said many of the county's schools do not have central air conditioning, which he said is critical to ventilate and prevent droplets from hovering in the air, which could increase the potential for spreading coronavirus.

"I think our members are like any other professionals who enjoy their work – this is their students and they want to get back to work, but at the same time they realize one sick child could infect classrooms, take it home to their families."

Some teachers are now discussing the medical vulnerabilities of family members and the risk the virus can pose to them, Sibby said.

"These are life and death conversations," he said.

A return to school as normal in six to eight weeks is "highly problematic," Sibby said.

Capistrano Unified School District board members are set to consider a plan Wednesday that would provide a combination of on- and off-campus learning. In grades K-5, parents could choose all in-class learning, half learning on campus and half at home and one in which it is entirely online.

In grades 6-12, the options would be half on campus and half online or all online.

The Santa Ana Unified School District board has approved a plan that involves three stages of returning to classes in person, said Fermin Leal, a spokesman for the district. The first stage is all online, the second is a hybrid of in-person and online, and the third a more traditional school year, Leal said.

"If school started today we'd be in Stage 2," Leal said.

Students, depending on the grade level, would report to classes once or twice a week, with the rest of the week learning online, Leal said. Class sizes would be reduced to 10 to 15 students.

All staff and students must wear masks, unless there is some medical exception, Leal said.

But with Santa Ana leading the county in coronavirus cases and considered one of the primary hot spots the situation is "very fluid," and the school year may start with all online learning, Leal said.

Los Angeles Unified, the nation's second-largest school district, came to a different conclusion, as did the San Diego Unified School District.

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday that the district's campuses will remain closed when classes resume Aug. 18. He says the "health and safety of all in the school community is not something we can compromise."

San Diego Unified also announced Monday that campuses will remain closed when the district resumes classes Aug. 31, with all courses remaining online only.