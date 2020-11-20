Orange County to Offer Outdoor Dining Grant for Restaurant Owners

Orange County restaurants may apply for a $1,000 grant through the OC Restaurant Outdoor Dining Grant program to implement or expand outdoor dining capacity.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a $1 million plan to help Orange County restaurant owners expand and improve their restaurants. The program, developed by District 1 Supervisor Andrew Do and District 3 Supervisor Don Wagner, launches when the county moves to the most restrictive level of California’s color-coded county tracking system.

“The pandemic has forced restaurant owners to be creative to keep their businesses open,” said Vice President Do. “Cookouts have been a crucial tool in keeping many Orange County restaurants afloat. As Orange County returned to the Purple Tier yesterday, the most restrictive tier in the state, this grant program will help those restaurants stay open for businesses this winter while ensuring they adhere to the guidance from California public health officials to keep their clients safe.”

The program is funded with federal funds from the CARES Act and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible expenses include only tents or awnings, heaters, and lighting and those purchases must be made between November 16 and December 23.

For more information, visit the Orange County Community Resources Agency website by clicking here.