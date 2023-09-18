Orange County's Section 8 program opens wait list for first time in 10+ years

For the first time in more than a decade, the Orange County Housing Authority (OCHA) is accepting applications for its wait list for its housing voucher program.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program, which is commonly referred to as Section 8, is part of a federally supported program that assists low-income families, elderly residents and people with disabilities in affording housing. It works by covering part of the participant’s rent, thanks to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Income limits have been set as part of the program, and are as followed:

1 person - $50,250

2 people - $57,400

3 people - $64,600

4 people - $71,750

5 people - $77,500

6 people - $83,250

7 people - $89,000

8 people - $94,750

“The tenant has to pay approximately 30% of their income with rent, and then the housing authority is able to pick up the remainder of the contract rent to support them in housing assistance,” said January Johnson, Housing Manager with OCHA.

Applications can be submitted via the following ways:

Online on OCHA's website.

Through email by sending an application toOCHA.WaitingList2023@occr.ocgov.com .

Paper applications, which can be found at participating city halls, select community organizations and branches of the Orange County Public Library. They can be mailed to P.O. Box 11387, Santa Ana, CA 92711. Must be postmarked from Sept. 18, 2023, through Sept. 29, 2023.

OCHA said applications opened Monday and will be accepted through Sept. 29.

Individuals with disabilities can contact 714-480-2798 for support in applying. Applications will be available in multiple languages, according to the department.

For more information, click here.