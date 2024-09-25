Los Angeles County

Overnight parking ban expands along Pacific Coast Highway

Overnight parking is banned from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Coastline and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

By Karma Dickerson and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than a dozen RV’s and cars parked along the Pacific Coast Highway received citations Tuesday after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors banned overnight parking on a popular stretch of the road.

The current ban affects a stretch of the coastal road between Coastline and Topanga Canyon Boulevard from 12 to 2 a.m. on one side and 2 to 4 a.m. on the other. On Tuesday, the LA County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s' motion to expand the PCH parking restrictions between Coastline and Topanga Canyon -- banning parking from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Motorists who received tickets overnight said to them, it came as a sudden and expensive turn of events.

“I look at mine and my neighbors right here and we both had a $136 ticket,” said David Parris, whose vehicle was cited.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The California Highway Patrol said officers found about 90 vehicles illegally parked on that stretch of PCH in unincorporated LA County. The agency said officers spent four hours giving verbal warnings to drivers they could contact and ended up cited 15 drivers that left their vehicles unattended and about two who refused to leave.

“I’ve never once had anybody pull up and say nothing to me the whole time I’ve been here, so why now?” Parris asked.

CHP said enforcing parking regulations between 12 to 4 a.m. is handled when there are no pressing calls for service. It added that some community members have complained about the parked vehicles, though.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Pursuit 59 mins ago

Car chase ends in crash near South Los Angeles

EXTREME HEAT 1 hour ago

Fall is here, but experts say communities need a heat plan

Pollution, tapping into utility lines and potential fire hazards have been among the complaints.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us