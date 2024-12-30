Amazon

Packages littered after Amazon truck crashes on 5 Freeway in East LA

No injuries were immediately reported.

By City News Service

An Amazon tractor trailer was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in East Los Angeles Monday, leaving the road littered with packages, authorities said.

The collision, involving at least four vehicles, occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday near the Ditman Avenue on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“CHP officers are on scene and are working to clear the roadway and keep it safe for all motorists,'' the CHP said in a statement on social media.

Officers said the accident left hundreds of packages on the freeway, with multiple lanes blocked.

First responders reported that a light pole was damaged and an unspecified amount of fuel had leaked out of one of the tanker trucks involved.    

Lanes on the freeway at the Ditman Avenue on-ramp will be temporarily blocked for at least two hours, officials said.    

