Palisades homeowners prepare to protest wildfire debris removal site

A call for action is planned at 3 p.m. Friday in the Pacific Palisades after the Environmental Protection Agency released it's game plan to begin clearing hazardous waste left by the Palisades fire.

The "Motel Lot," located at the corner of the Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, is set to be ground zero for debris removal in the coming weeks.

The city announced the spot was chosen because of its close proximity to the burn site. It's also been approved by the state of California.

The EPA and City officials say this lot is phase one of the cleanup before major rubble can begin being cleared away.

In an interview with NBCLA Malibu City mayor Doug Stewart characterized the site as a "transfer station."

"From the EPA is telling us, they're going to be picking up household at the burn sites, and if they're damaged they're going to seal them right there," Stewart said. "If they're not damaged, they'll be in a sealed truck . [They will] bring them to this site for accumulation."

An EPA spokesperson also told NBCLA the agency will conduct regular perimeter air monitoring and that the site will be watered down three times per day for dust control.

The EPA anticipates the site will be used for 90 days.

Currently the EPA is working on a 30 day deadline to remove all hazardous waste from the area.

A similar site has been arranged at Lario Park in Irwindale to remove hazardous waste from the Eaton Fire zone.

This has also left local residents concerned and will also employ air monitors that detect radiation, particulates and other organic compounds for the safety of the workers and nearby communities.

“Those are the two primary missions - make it safe and sort the materials out so they don’t end up in the landfills,” said Harry Allen, EPA coordinator in an interview with NBCLA.