A look inside Irwindale's temporary hazardous waste processing site

Walk into Lario Park in Irwindale and you’ll see shipping containers, heavy machinery and barrels meant to store dangerous materials all framed within fences. It’s the place where crews will carefully process toxic items left from the Eaton Fire – a controversial site chosen by the Environmental Protection Agency that’s left nearby residents concerned.

Mounting worries and opposition from neighboring cities and its residents led to an informational meeting Tuesday and a town hall Wednesday. To assure the public the agency is doing everything in its power to process the hazardous materials safely and not impact the community, the EPA shared information about the temporary site online.

In its fact sheets, the agency explains that toxic waste from the Eaton Fire will be taken to the Irwindale site for processing. From there, it will be transported to another site for safe disposal. Toxic materials that will be processed at the site include lithium batteries, paint, oils and more.

“I think the priority is to make sure that health and safety is No. 1,” said LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis. “And so, we don't want to -- what we don't want to do is disrupt what they're doing. I believe, and while it wasn't my choice to pick this place, I, as a county representative for this area, have to work with the other local elected officials.”

The EPA said processing at Lario Park will take about 30 days or more.

“Those are the two primary missions -- make it safe and sort the materials out so they don’t end up in the landfills,” said Harry Allen, EPA coordinator.

To minimize driving through neighborhood streets, the federal agency will transport the toxins on the 210 Freeway for the roughly 16-mile drive. It also said crews are making efforts to make sure none of the materials come in contact with the ground.

The site is equipped with air monitors that detect radiation, particulates and other organic compounds for the safety of the workers and nearby communities.

