Man arrested in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl at Pasadena bus stop

A 57-year-old was man arrested Saturday on suspicion of child molestation after a 12-year-old girl was groped at a Pasadena bus stop.

The sexual assault was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Lake Avenue. The girl was on a bus stop bench on her way to school when she was groped by a man who sat next to her, police said.

The man left the area on a bike, police said. The girl boarded the bus and called a parent from school.

Detectives later obtained security camera video.

At about 7 a.m. Saturday, Farris Tollette, 57, of Palmdale, was arrested in connection with the crime, Pasadena police said. He was being held on $150,00 bond, according to jail records, which did not indicate an initial court date.

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.