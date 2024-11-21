Pasadena

Pasadena police investigating sex assault of a girl at bus stop

The victim is 12 years old, according to the Pasadena Police Department. 

By Helen Jeong

PASADENA, CA – JUNE 06: FILE PHOTO: Pasadena police car. Photographed on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Authorities Thursday were investigating a report that a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a bus stop in Pasadena Wednesday morning.

The Pasadena Police Department received a call about the incident Wednesday morning, after the child, who was sitting on a bus bench next to the Metro Lake Avenue train station on Lake Avenue while waiting for a bus, was approached by a man.

Police said the man, who was described to be in his 30s, sat next to the girl and sexually assaulted her before taking off on his bicycle.

The girl, a Pasadena resident, got on the bus and reported the incident to school officials as soon as she arrived. 

It's not clear whether investigators had additional description of the man or his whereabouts.

