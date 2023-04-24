Passenger Killed During Car-to-Car Shooting in Jefferson Park Area

A passenger was killed during a car-to-car shooting in the Jefferson Park area of South LA Sunday night.

According to the LAPD, a call came in around 8:30 p.m. that a shooting had occurred at St. Andrews Place and Jefferson Boulevard.

Three men approached a vehicle where a verbal argument took place and a gun was presented. Multiple shorts were fired into a vehicle after a verbal argument took place.

One man in the vehicle was shot and was then driven by a friend to the Exposition Park area where first responders transported him to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Police were in the area for several hours looking for any additional evidence.

A notice was sent to the USC campus that there was police activity near the corner of Exposition and Jefferson Boulevard and they were advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the argument remains unknown and the identity of the man who died also remains unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.