A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday on the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in the La Mirada area, authorities said.

The man was injured about 5 a.m. near Valley View Avenue and died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Information on the identity of the fatally injured man was not immediately available.

Two northbound lanes were blocked while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the death.