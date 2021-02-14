Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Moreno Valley

A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash in Moreno Valley and the culprit remained at large Sunday.

The pedestrian was struck a little before midnight Saturday near the intersection of Fir Avenue and Perris Boulevard, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

He was identified by the Riverside County coroner's office as Jose Manuel Garcia, 37, of Moreno Valley.

Sheriff's officials said he was struck while crossing Perris Boulevard, south of the intersection, by an older, white two-door Pontiac Grand Am traveling at a high speed northbound on Perris Boulevard.

After the crash, the Pontiac slowed down and pulled to the side of the road momentarily, along with a purple Scion XB, and then both vehicles drove off eastbound on Fir Avenue, according to authorities. The investigation was ongoing.