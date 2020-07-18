Person Killed Near 101 Freeway On-Ramp in Hollywood

One person was killed in a crash Saturday near an on-ramp to the Hollywood (101) Freeway in Hollywood.

The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. near the on-ramp, in the area of Western and Fountain avenues, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A Sigalert, issued at 10:38 a.m. for police activity, closing the on-ramp to the northbound 101 Freeway at Western Avenue, was canceled at 12:45 p.m.

No further information about the victim was immediately available.