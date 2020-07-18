Hollywood

Person Killed Near 101 Freeway On-Ramp in Hollywood

By City News Service

Getty Images

One person was killed in a crash Saturday near an on-ramp to the Hollywood (101) Freeway in Hollywood.

The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. near the on-ramp, in the area of Western and Fountain avenues, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A Sigalert, issued at 10:38 a.m. for police activity, closing the on-ramp to the northbound 101 Freeway at Western Avenue, was canceled at 12:45 p.m.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

CORONA 2 hours ago

Convicted Child Sex Offender Who Calls Himself ‘Mr. Rape, Torture, Kill' According to DA Moves to Corona

Prime Healthcare 2 hours ago

AG Conditionally Approves Sale of Lynwood's St. Francis Medical Center

No further information about the victim was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us