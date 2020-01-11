Person of Interest Detained After Teen Killed in Pico Rivera Hit-and-Run

A 15-year-old boy died from injuries he suffered in a hit-and-run crash in Pico Rivera and a person of interest was detained by authorities this morning.

The crash occurred as the boy and three other pedestrians ran south through a crosswalk at Paramount Boulevard and Slauson Avenue at 3 p.m. Friday and a box truck going eastbound on Slauson Avenue struck the teenager, then continued eastbound and out of view, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Witnesses captured the vehicle's license plate number, the LASD said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics treated the boy at the scene and took him to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died,

the sheriff's department said.

Shortly after the crash, officers from the Whittier Police Department informed Pico Rivera sheriff's deputies they had located what they believed to be the suspect's vehicle and a person of interest was detained, the LASD said.

Anyone who witnessed this crash was asked to call Traffic Detective Marquez at 562-949-2421.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or

submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.