Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Family Coming Home From Disneyland, Killing 8-Year-Old

A suspected drunken driver plowed into a family heading home from Disneyland, killing 8-year-old Phillip Rosas, and leaving his sister and mother hospitalized last weekend.

For the first time, Phillip's father Robert Rosas, was able to go to the crash scene and look at a growing memorial up close.

"It doesn’t seem real yet," he said.

“I got so much to say about him, but I’m going to miss him. I miss him so much.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Robert said his son Phillip and 12-year-old daughter Zoya were on their way home from Disneyland with mom this weekend when investigators say another driver crashed into their car in the city of Walnut.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested that person for possible DUI.

Phillip was killed.

Robert said his daughter underwent several surgeries and was put into a medically induced coma. She is recovering at the hospital.

His wife has a fractured pelvis and now uses a wheelchair.

"When I go out and have a good time, I don’t drink and drive, but after this, it makes me not want to even drink a beer again," he said.

When someone rang his doorbell on the night of the crash, Robert thought it was his family getting home late.



"The worst feeling a parent could get. When I seen the sheriff’s department, I knew it wasn’t good," he said quietly.

The sheriff’s department hasn’t released the name of the driver accused of crashing into the family.

Robert hopes for justice, even though he knows it won’t bring his son back.

"He was lovable, he was funny, he was the perfect kid. I don’t know why he would leave," he said.