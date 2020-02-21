Kobe Bryant

Pilot in Kobe Bryant Crash Had Been Disciplined for Weather-Related Flight Violation

Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas. His 13-year-old daughter also died along with seven other people.

By Staff Reports

David McNew/Getty Imágenes

The pilot in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash had previously been disciplined for a weather-related flight violation, FAA records show.

Ara Zobayan flew into airspace near LAX in 2015 despite being told not to by air traffic control, the records showed.

He was denied clearance into the airspace due to weather conditions that reduced visibility.

During my phone interview with Mr. Zobayan, he admitted his error, took responsibility for his action, and was willing to take any other necessary steps toward compliance.

The FAA enforcement records said there were no indications that "this is a repeated incident."

LAPD advised that no screen would be showing the memorial outside of Staples Center. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m., Feb. 21, 2020. 

"There are no signs that this incident is a trend with Mr. Zobayan," the report said.

The Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas crash that killed Bryant, 41, Gianna, 13, and seven other people occurred in foggy conditions. They were on their way to a basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.

A memorial is set to be held at the Staples Center Monday's for the Laker legend and his daughter.

