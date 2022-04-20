210 freeway

One Killed When Small Plane Crashes Next to 210 Freeway in Sylmar

Firefighters responded to the crash near Whiteman Airport in the northeastern San Fernando Valley.

By Jonathan Lloyd

One person was killed when a small plane crashed on an embankment Wednesday next to a Southern California freeway.

The small plane went down near westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Sylmar.

The LAFD said one person in the plane was killed in the crash. The body was found inside the wreckage, firefighters said.

Firefighters searched the wooded area and determined there were no other casualties.

Several people reported the plane down near the freeway, police said.

Details about why the plane went down were not immediately available. The location is near Whiteman Airport in the northeastern San Fernando Valley.

NBCLA has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information.

The crash is the third in recent months near Whiteman Airport.

In November, a plane crashed in a neighborhood near the runway, killing a Civil Air Patrol pilot.

In January, a plane landed on train tracks near the airport and was struck by a Metrolink train. LAPD officers rescued the pilot from the wreckage moments before the train crashed into the plane.

The county Board of Supervisors asked its staff to begin compiling documents and data that would need to be presented to the FAA if the county opted to seek a closure of the airport.

