Plans underway to improve safety on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

A stretch of PCH in Malibu, known for deadly and high speed crashes has been a community concern for years.

But now there are new plans to improve safety on the road after the deaths of four Pepperdine students last October.

Thursday night, the city of Malibu and Caltrans hosted the first public workshop to discuss a federally funded plan to fix a 22-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway, loved by so many yet tainted by tragedy.

Nine months after four pepperdine students were struck and killed on PCH, the question of how to make the scenic stretch of coastline safer remains unanswered.

“Iwas going 45 and there were people just racing past me,” Julue Randall, a Malibu resident, said.

According to Caltrans data, between 2018 and 2023 there were 537 crashes, 779 injuries and 23 fatalities.

These numbers are unsettling to those who both live here and love to visit.

Thursday’s conversation will craft the PCH master plan feasibility study, funded by federal dollars, with the hope of finding the right fix.

Some of the options on table include adding landscaped medians, more sidewalks, paved shoulders, turn lanes, parking spaces and roundabouts.

The summary of all this will be released in August, but the lingering question is whether or not Thursday night’s ideas will actually become tomorrow’s solutions.

Caltrans says by December they will release a final draft of the study and then start the process of applying for funding.

The goal is to start work on short-medium and long-term projects as soon as next year.