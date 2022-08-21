Police Arrest Two Individuals Involved in Attempted Kidnapping

On Saturday just after noon police responded to a call of assault with a deadly weapon Pine Ave. and 10th St. which was called determined to be an attempted kidnapping.

An initial investigation found that two adults and a baby were approached by an armed woman while walking down the street.

Detectives from the Career Criminal Apprehension Team (CCAT) and Gang Detail immediately started investigating the incident. Within a few hours following the incident authorities were able to make arrests.

They arrested 55-year-old Stacie Earnestine Wilson, a resident of the city of LA, and 45-year-old Walter Keshone Sullivan also a resident of LA.

A struggle between Wilson and the two individuals ensued which led to Wilson pointing a firearm and demanding for the baby in the stroller.

Sullivan then pulled up in a car and took out a firearm. He fired it in the direction of the stroller before driving off with Wilson in the car.

Wilson and Sullivan are both being held at Long Beach City jail on $100,000 bail.

No injuries were reported.

A motive for the attempted kidnapping is still under investigation.