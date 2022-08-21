Long Beach

Police Arrest Two Individuals Involved in Attempted Kidnapping

Police arrested two individuals involved in an attempted kidnapping in Long Beach.

By Chelsea Hylton

On Saturday just after noon police responded to a call of assault with a deadly weapon Pine Ave. and 10th St. which was called determined to be an attempted kidnapping.

An initial investigation found that two adults and a baby were approached by an armed woman while walking down the street.

Detectives from the Career Criminal Apprehension Team (CCAT) and Gang Detail immediately started investigating the incident. Within a few hours following the incident authorities were able to make arrests.

They arrested 55-year-old Stacie Earnestine Wilson, a resident of the city of LA, and 45-year-old Walter Keshone Sullivan also a resident of LA.

A struggle between Wilson and the two individuals ensued which led to Wilson pointing a firearm and demanding for the baby in the stroller.

Sullivan then pulled up in a car and took out a firearm. He fired it in the direction of the stroller before driving off with Wilson in the car.

Wilson and Sullivan are both being held at Long Beach City jail on $100,000 bail.

No injuries were reported.

A motive for the attempted kidnapping is still under investigation.

