Police Ask for Public Help in Search of 80-Year-Old Woman, Missing From Koreatown Home

Police and relatives Saturday asked for the public to help locate a missing 80-year-old Koreatown woman in need of medical attention.
Young Suk Ho was last seen about 9 p.m. Friday when she was dropped off at her residence in the 500 block of New Hampshire Avenue by a relative.
She was not home when her son came to visit Saturday morning.
Youg Suk Ho is described as Asian. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 129 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was possibly wearing a green sweater.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic Station at 213-382-9027, 877-LAPD-24-7 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Copyright CNS - City News Service