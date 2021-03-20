Koreatown

Police Ask for Public Help in Search of 80-Year-Old Woman, Missing From Koreatown Home

Youg Suk Ho is described as Asian. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 129 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was possibly wearing a green sweater.

By City News Service

Police and relatives Saturday asked for the public to help locate a missing 80-year-old Koreatown woman in need of medical attention.

Young Suk Ho was last seen about 9 p.m. Friday when she was dropped off at her residence in the 500 block of New Hampshire Avenue by a relative.

She was not home when her son came to visit Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic Station at 213-382-9027, 877-LAPD-24-7 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright CNS - City News Service

