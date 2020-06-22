Caught on Camera: Officers Help Deliver a Baby Girl on Side of Road

Two Southern California police officers responded to a 911 call unlike any other in their careers.

Officers Daneil Romero and Steven Reed arrived just in time to help a woman in labor deliver a baby girl on the side of a Fontana street. The couple was heading home from the hospital after being told it was too soon to expect the baby.

But little Aria wasn’t waiting.

“It was too soon? Tell that to the baby,” said Gemia Cedillo. “On our way home, my water broke.”

Husband Jesus Cedillo was behind the wheel in a state of disbelief.

“That’s when she starts telling me, ‘I think the baby is coming out,’” said Jesus Cedillo. “And, I’m like, the baby is not coming out. That is just you, like it’s ok.”

At his wife’s urging, Jesus Cedillo pulled over to the side of the road near Jurupa and Sierra and called 911.

Cameras worn by officers captured what unfolded after they arrived to find Jesus Cedillo halfway in the passenger side door of the car.

“She was already in the middle of giving birth,” said Officer Romero.

Audio captured the voices of a dispatcher and the officers encouraging Gemia Cedillo.

“You’re going to have to give a big push. A big push,” one of the officers said.

Jesus Cedillo said he was relieved once her heard his baby girl’s cries.

“Do you have a name picked out,” an officer asked at the scene.

“Aria,” Gemia responded.

The family and officers later reunited at the Fontana Police Department.