Two in Custody After Short Pursuit Through Westlake Area

Two people are in custody after a short pursuit through the Westlake area on Saturday.
The driver of a blue sedan was seen traveling at slow speeds through surface streets as police units followed close behind.
The pursuit came to a stop on West 2nd Street and South Rampart Boulevard in Westlake.
The driver exited the vehicle through his window and got on his knees with his hands in a prayer position facing the officers.
A dog that was inside the vehicle stuck his head out of the window and then jumped out as well.
A female passenger then exited the vehicle and complied with police.
Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody.
No further details were immediately available.