Two in Custody After Short Pursuit Through Westlake Area

By Staff Reports

Two people are in custody after a short pursuit through the Westlake area on Saturday.

The driver of a blue sedan was seen traveling at slow speeds through surface streets as police units followed close behind.

The pursuit came to a stop on West 2nd Street and South Rampart Boulevard in Westlake.

The driver exited the vehicle through his window and got on his knees with his hands in a prayer position facing the officers.

A dog that was inside the vehicle stuck his head out of the window and then jumped out as well.

A female passenger then exited the vehicle and complied with police.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.

