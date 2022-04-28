Dangerous Pursuit Ends in South LA After Driver Did Donuts Around Chinatown

A dangerous pursuit of a black sedan on Thursday night came to an end in South Los Angeles after a driver led police through the LA area, doing donuts and driving erratically.

The pursuit began in the Glendale area and quickly ended up in Chinatown where the driver repeatedly did donuts at the intersection of East Caesar E. Chavez Avenue and Alameda Street.

The driver stayed around the same areas of Chinatown, Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles.

For the majority of the pursuit, the driver was on streets but then got onto the eastbound 10 Freeway and the eastbound 60 Freeway before exiting again onto streets.

Throughout the pursuit, the driver was turning his hazard lights on and flashing his lights.

The driver picked up speed through narrow residential streets in Leimert Park where officers attempted a PIT maneuver. The PIT maneuver was unsuccessful and the driver continued on dragging the bumper behind them.

CHP officers were able to find the driver's home and get in contact with their family.

The driver ended up driving back to their home, where the family and officers were already waiting for them.