chase

Dangerous Pursuit Ends in South LA After Driver Did Donuts Around Chinatown

The driver traveled at high speeds on streets in Leimert Park, where officers tried to spin the car.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dangerous pursuit of a black sedan on Thursday night came to an end in South Los Angeles after a driver led police through the LA area, doing donuts and driving erratically.

The pursuit began in the Glendale area and quickly ended up in Chinatown where the driver repeatedly did donuts at the intersection of East Caesar E. Chavez Avenue and Alameda Street.

The driver stayed around the same areas of Chinatown, Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles.

For the majority of the pursuit, the driver was on streets but then got onto the eastbound 10 Freeway and the eastbound 60 Freeway before exiting again onto streets.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Throughout the pursuit, the driver was turning his hazard lights on and flashing his lights.

The driver picked up speed through narrow residential streets in Leimert Park where officers attempted a PIT maneuver. The PIT maneuver was unsuccessful and the driver continued on dragging the bumper behind them.

CHP officers were able to find the driver's home and get in contact with their family.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

1992 LA Riots 25 mins ago

Photos: Scenes From the 1992 LA Riots

101 Freeway 44 mins ago

Big Rig Crash Closes 101 Freeway Lanes in West San Fernando Valley

The driver ended up driving back to their home, where the family and officers were already waiting for them.

This article tagged under:

chaseLos AngelesChinatown
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us