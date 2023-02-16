Chase Ends After Police Spin Out Van, Causing It to Crash Into Parked Cars in Whittier

A man initially wanted for reckless driving and stealing a vehicle was arrested after police spun out his van, causing it to crash into parked vehicles in Whittier.

The chase began in the City of Industry and wound its way into Whittier, where a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV spun out the van a little after 6 p.m. Police said two weapons were tossed out of the van during the chase.

Deputies eventually boxed the van in and the driver appeared to crash into an LASD vehicles before deputies drew their guns and eventually persuaded the man to come out. Two other people also in the van were handcuffed.

