Police shooting follows discovery of body inside Irvine home

An investigation is underway in Irvine after a body was found inside a home and a police shooting occurred an hour after early Monday.

Officers responded to a call at around 2:15 a.m. at 33 Whistling Swan where a man was found dead. It was not clear how the person died.

An SUV was also seen slammed into the garage of the home, but it was not clear how that played a factor in the incident.

An hour later at around 3:25 a.m., officers encountered a man, believed to be a suspect in the homicide, near West Yale Loop and Stone Creek and an officer involved shooting occurred.

The man was shot and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. A knife was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

It is still not clear how or if the shooting was related to the body found in the home.