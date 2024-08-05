Irvine

Police shooting follows discovery of body inside Irvine home

The man was shot and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes and John Cádiz Klemack

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway in Irvine after a body was found inside a home and a police shooting occurred an hour after early Monday. 

Officers responded to a call at around 2:15 a.m. at 33 Whistling Swan where a man was found dead. It was not clear how the person died.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

An SUV was also seen slammed into the garage of the home, but it was not clear how that played a factor in the incident. 

An hour later at around 3:25 a.m., officers encountered a man, believed to be a suspect in the homicide, near West Yale Loop and Stone Creek and an officer involved shooting occurred. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The man was shot and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. A knife was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

It is still not clear how or if the shooting was related to the body found in the home.

This article tagged under:

Irvine
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us