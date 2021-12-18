Officer Involved Shooting

Police Kill Domestic Violence Suspect Reportedly Armed With Knife

The shooting occurred around 10:50 a.m. near 23rd and Wall streets, when officers responded to a call of a man in his 30s committing domestic violence.

By City News Service

NBC10

A domestic violence suspect with a knife was shot to death Saturday morning by Los Angeles police officers, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 10:50 a.m. near 23rd and Wall streets, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene on a call of a man in his 30s committing domestic violence and encountered a man with a knife who fit that description, Eisenman said.

Officers shot the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

No further details were immediately released about the shooting, which was under investigation, Eisenman said.

This article tagged under:

Officer Involved ShootingFatal Shootingdomestic violenceLos Angeles Police Department
