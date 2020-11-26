Police Search For 2 Women Who Defaced Buddhist Temple Statues in Santa Ana

Authorities Wednesday night circulated surveillance footage of two women defacing statues at a Buddhist temple in Santa Ana, which police are investigating as a hate crime.

Hu'o'ng Tich Buddhist Temple, located at 4821 W. Fifth St., near Rosita Street, was vandalized about 11:10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The two women entered the temple's property and spray painted several statues, police said.

Santa Ana police confirm this is the same temple that was repeatedly vandalized back in 2018. They also confirm that the woman who was arrested in 2018 is currently in custody so they are looking for different people.

One woman was wearing a blue Patriots beanie, a face mask, a blue jacket, gray sweatpants and black and white shoes. The second woman was wearing a black beanie, a face mask, black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black and white shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects was urged to contact Detective Rashad Wilson at 714-245-8551 or RashadWilson@santaana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.