Police Search for Gunman Who Fatally Shot Teen After Attempted Robbery in Koreatown

Police are searching for a man who fatally shot a teen in an attempted robbery in Koreatown.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, two teens were sitting in a parked vehicle near 7th Street between New Hampshire and Berendo Street when a gunman approached them and demanded money. The man then shot the passenger before running off.

The driver also left the scene and tried to find help when they spotted an LAPD officer from the Rampart Division near Olympic Boulevard and Burlington Avenue. An officer provided emergency aid, but the victim died at the scene, the LAPD said.

The coroner's office identified the victim as 17-year-old Dylan Ramirez.

Police are continuing to search for the man and are hoping that surveillance footage from nearby businesses were able to get a description of him.

The identity of the driver and the passenger remains unknown.