Police Seek Man Who Robbed Adult Store at Gunpoint in Westchester

Police on Monday sought the public's help to identify a man who robbed an adult novelty store at gunpoint in Westchester.

The man entered the store, located in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street, near Westchester Park, about 10:50 p.m. on April 18 and pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at an employee while demanding “all the money” out of a cash register, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Out of fear, the associate stepped away from the register,'' police said. “As she did, the suspect walked over to the display wall and retrieved an adult novelty product. The suspect then quickly walked out of the door. No money was taken.”

The suspect was described as a man between 40 and 50, 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds, with dark hair and dark eyes.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call LAPD Detective Michael Whitney at 310-482-6395 or Detective Luis Jurado at 310-482-6396. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.