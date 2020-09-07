Police Seeking Help Finding 6-Year-Old Boy LA Believed Abducted By His Father

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 6-year-old boy believed to have been taken by his father, who does not have custody of the child, from Los Angeles.

On Sunday afternoon, Chance Dorsett’s grandfather, who has full custody of the little boy, allowed the child’s father -- his son -- to take him for a visit. When the boy’s father, Rodney Dorsett Jr., didn’t return the child as expected, the grandfather tried to reach him by cellphone, but was unable to contact him.

The pair were last seen at a market at Redondo and Washington boulevards in the Mid-City area around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Chance Dorsett has brown eyes, black hair, weighing about 90 pounds and is 5 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt with tan polka dots and tan shorts.

Rodney Dorsett Jr., 25, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

The pair are believed to be traveling by bus, and police said in a written alert that Rodney Dorsett Jr. has family in Texas and might be heading in that direction.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD, Wilshire Division at 213-473- 0467 or 213-922-8205.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 with a cellphone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to www.LAPDOnline.org, click on "webtips" and follow the prompts.