Police Shootout in South LA Neighborhood Leaves Two Hospitalized

A shootout between two groups of people and police in a South Los Angeles neighborhood ended with two hospitalized and three others under arrest.

The shooting between the two groups began at about midnight in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles. Details about what led to the gunfire were not immediately available.

Two people were wounded and three others were in custody.

Police heard gunshots in the area of Manchester Avenue and Broadway shortly after midnight and moved in to investigate, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The officers encountered a shootout between two groups at the location, at which point police opened fire, the LAPD said.

Officers then chase a vehicle with three people inside who were sought in the shooting During the chase, two people ran from the vehicle and were quickly arrested.

The driver kept going until a crash in the area of Slauson Avenue and San Pedro Street, where the driver was taken into custody, the department said.

Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition for treatment of gunshot wounds sustained in the post-midnight shooting, police said.

No officers were hurt.