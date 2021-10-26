Pomona Fairplex Set to Host Job Fair

Allied Universal Event Services, a crowd management, event staffing and consulting company, is hosting a three-day job fair at the Pomona Fairplex starting on Nov. 5.

Allied Universal is using a virtual interview process that allows applicants to complete the company's online application from home through video interviewing technology.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"We are always hiring great people to work as event staffing professionals and are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience," JoAnn Benavidez, Regional Recruiting Manager, Allied Universal Event Services, said in a release. "We are interviewing and hiring on the spot."

To apply online, visit jobs.aus.com/event-services.

Company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), and holidays for full-time positions.

"We provide proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored security solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core business," Steve Jones, Global Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal, said in a release. "Our security professionals play a pivotal part in serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world."

The job fair starts on Nov. 5 from 2 to 7 p.m., and continues on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pomona Fairplex, 2201 N. White Ave., Pomona.