Pomona Police Say Couple Arrested for Smoking Meth in Parked Vehicle

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance when officers spotted the pair smoking methamphetamine in a vehicle blocking a driveway to a home in Pomona, authorities said Sunday.
Officers were in the area of Holt Avenue and Gibbs Street when they saw the vehicle and found Isabel Portillo, 38, in the driver's seat and Luciano Dorado, 37, in the front passenger's seat at about 10:20 p.m. Friday, the Pomona Police Department reported.
The two Pomona residents allegedly admitted to officers that they were smoking narcotics and officers say they found both in possession of illegal drugs.
A search of the vehicle also allegedly turned up a loaded gun.
Dorado was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of an unregistered firearm, being a gang member in possession of a loaded firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Pomona City Jail.
Portillo was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. She was cited and released at the location.