Pomona to Host Job Fair for Migrant Children's Refuge Center

Team Hope and Cherokee Federal, two organizations that seek to “provide appropriate childcare and work to unify children and teens quickly and safely with their family, loved ones or a qualified sponsor,” are hosting a job fair to hire staff at a temporary shelter for migrant children and teens located on the Pomona Fairplex grounds.

The job fair will be held on Thursday, June 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel & Conference Center located at 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768, according to a press release.

The Pomona Fairplex now joins the Long Beach Convention Center as one of two locations in all of LA County where they will be welcoming in unaccompanied migrant children. John Cádiz Klemack reports for NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on April 30, 2021.

Attendees are encouraged to dress casually, but look presentable, and bring multiple copies of their resume, the organizations said.

People who speak English and Spanish are especially encouraged to apply.

Social distancing practices and masks will be required during the event.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to register for the job fair on Indeed.