Anaheim to Hold Free Virtual Job Fair With Large Number of Employers

Employers include well-known brands like McDonald's, YMCA, El Pollo Loco, H&M, The Cheesecake Factory, and even the FBI.

By Oscar Flores

A 'Help Wanted' sign posted outside a restaurant.
The city of Anaheim will hold a virtual job fair on Wednesday, June 9 that will host a plethora of employers and a convenient way to instantly apply to open positions.

The Anaheim/OC Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation is free and open to all jobseekers. To sign up, click here.

The event will offer employers and jobseekers to virtually meet and explore career opportunities.

Attendees will have the option to interact with recruiters online via chat or video and apply for jobs from their smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Employers that will be at the job fair include:

  • Hyundai Motor America
  • Griswold Industries dba Cla-Val Company
  • Proficient Staffing
  • Marquee Staffing
  • Trutech Logistics
  • California Army National Guard
  • FBI
  • Rentokil North America
  • Tax Relief Advocates
  • Revolution Financial Management
  • Goodwill of Orange County
  • Bon Appetit Management Company
  • Acuity Behavior Solutions
  • Synergy Companies
  • Allied Universal Event Services
  • Waterworks Aquatics
  • IPS inc.
  • Anaheim Family YMCA
  • TaxRise Inc
  • SAILS Group, Inc
  • Culinary Staffing Service
  • Nordstrom
  • CMIT Solutions of Anaheim West
  • GBS Linens
  • Custom Flavors
  • Marquee Staffing
  • Muzeo Museum
  • GSG Protective Services
  • Acing the Interview Workshop
  • Welcome Message from Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu
  • Tophop Inc- (IHOP)
  • ARYZTA
  • The Pizza Press
  • Disney
  • Polaris Taylor-Dunn
  • 99 Ranch Market
  • El Pollo Loco
  • H&M
  • City of Anaheim-Community Services Department
  • Honda Center / JTS Restaurants
  • Wyndham Destinations
  • Westview Services
  • Cotton On Kids
  • State Of California - DOR
  • Securitas Security Services USA
  • Nature Republic Irvine Spectrum
  • Norms Restaurants
  • Orchid Orthopedic Solutions
  • Reborn Cabinets Inc.
  • Home Consignment Center
  • McDonalds
  • T-Mobile
  • Frisbie Management Inc.
  • Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel
  • US Foods
  • The Cheesecake Factory
  • Prospera Hotels
  • Hestan Commercial Corporation

Employers wishing to participate can sign up here.

For more information, visit anaheimchamber.org.

