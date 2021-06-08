Anaheim to Hold Free Virtual Job Fair With Large Number of Employers

The city of Anaheim will hold a virtual job fair on Wednesday, June 9 that will host a plethora of employers and a convenient way to instantly apply to open positions.

The Anaheim/OC Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation is free and open to all jobseekers. To sign up, click here.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The event will offer employers and jobseekers to virtually meet and explore career opportunities.

Attendees will have the option to interact with recruiters online via chat or video and apply for jobs from their smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Employers that will be at the job fair include:

Hyundai Motor America

Griswold Industries dba Cla-Val Company

Proficient Staffing

Marquee Staffing

Trutech Logistics

California Army National Guard

FBI

Rentokil North America

Tax Relief Advocates

Revolution Financial Management

Goodwill of Orange County

Bon Appetit Management Company

Acuity Behavior Solutions

Synergy Companies

Allied Universal Event Services

Waterworks Aquatics

IPS inc.

Anaheim Family YMCA

TaxRise Inc

SAILS Group, Inc

Culinary Staffing Service

Nordstrom

CMIT Solutions of Anaheim West

GBS Linens

Custom Flavors

Marquee Staffing

Muzeo Museum

GSG Protective Services

Acing the Interview Workshop

Welcome Message from Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu

Tophop Inc- (IHOP)

ARYZTA

The Pizza Press

Disney

Polaris Taylor-Dunn

99 Ranch Market

El Pollo Loco

H&M

City of Anaheim-Community Services Department

Honda Center / JTS Restaurants

Wyndham Destinations

Westview Services

Cotton On Kids

State Of California - DOR

Securitas Security Services USA

Nature Republic Irvine Spectrum

Norms Restaurants

Orchid Orthopedic Solutions

Reborn Cabinets Inc.

Home Consignment Center

McDonalds

T-Mobile

Frisbie Management Inc.

Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel

US Foods

The Cheesecake Factory

Prospera Hotels

Hestan Commercial Corporation

Employers wishing to participate can sign up here.

For more information, visit anaheimchamber.org.