Possible Street Racing Crash in Pomona Leaves 1 Dead

A suspected street racing crash in Pomona left a woman dead, and left a passenger critically injured Thursday morning.

The crash happened at Holt and Clark avenues just before midnight.

Witnesses say they heard tires screeching and cars racing right before the collision.

A witness estimates they were traveling 70 mph.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

LA County Fire Department paramedics immediately helped the injured and took the male driver to the hospital. The woman, estimated to be in her 30s, died on scene.

The other driver was not injured.