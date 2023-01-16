Potholes Caused By Storms Leave Drivers Looking for Repairs

LA's Bureau of Street Services is working to fill potholes that were caused by all the rainfall last week.

Filled in but already breaking apart from the weekend storm.

The city says last week alone they got 1,542 calls about potholes.

Of those more than 50% have already been filled like one on Hayvenhurst in Encino where a neighbor took it upon themselves to spray paint a warning to drivers before the city finally came and filled it.

He didn't factor in this part of this part of his commute, but for Josue Flores, it had to be done.

"We felt it cause it was very deep and we heard it, the tire popped and we already knew," Flores said.

He was one of the dozens of drivers on the freeways thus morning facing the same thing, flats from potholes.

NewsChopper 4 spotted a BMW and a Tesla pulled over on the 210 Freeway after hitting potholes.

CalTrans had to shut down three lanes near Baldwin Ave. this morning to make repairs and were still at it by afternoon.

Tire shops are seeing lines of people looking for a fix.

"The potholes are getting bigger when it's raining," said Miguel Urqueta, from American Tire Depot. "Probably $500 or $600 depending on the tire, sometimes even $800 per tire."

For Flores he says that cost is going to hurt more than that bump in the road.

"These are new tires," Flores said. "The ones in the back are brand new just put them on a week ago. The pothole got me."