A magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattled the San Fernando Valley Tuesday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The USGS reported the epicenter of the quake between Sylmar and Pacoima in the San Fernando Valley, about 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

The quake struck just before 6 p.m. near Sylmar with a 3.79 mile depth.

Over 300 people reported having felt the shaking, according to the USGS “Felt Report.”

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.