Price of Gas Continues to Drop in LA County

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped for the 11th time in the last 13 days Sunday, dipping one-tenth of a cent to $3.577.

The average price is eight-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 3.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 24.6 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price remained the same today at $3.518, its lowest amount since March 25. It is 1.1 cents less than one week ago and 3.4 cents less than one month ago, but 21.8 cents higher than a year ago.

"Most of the rest of the U.S. is now experiencing weekly price drops of four to five cents during the lowest demand time of the year, and all indications are that demand is low in California too,'' said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"However, because the state switches to using summer-blend gasoline earlier than any other state, if we see any price drops in the coming days, we expect them to be small.''

